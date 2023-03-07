Meet your new personal sidekick: Snapchat launches ‘My AI’ chatbot

Snapchat has launched a new chatbot feature called My AI, which is based on OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

The addition of My AI to Snapchat’s platform puts the social media giant in competition with other tech companies like Spotify, YouTube, and Meta, which are also using AI to enhance social networking and keep users engaged for longer periods of time.

My AI is designed to engage with Snapchat users and improve their storytelling capabilities by crafting engaging responses and finding influencers.

To access My AI, Snapchat+ subscribers can add it as a friend from its profile on the Snapchat app.

It’s available in several countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and is priced at $3.99 per month, making it more affordable than the ChatGPT Pro, which costs $20 per month.

Once added as a friend, My AI will offer users personalized responses to their questions and provide recommendations for trivia questions, travel ideas, recipes, and more.

My AI is designed to feel like a friendly personal sidekick that users can access within the Snapchat app.

However, in the early stages, My AI may offer incorrect answers, and Snapchat users are encouraged to submit feedback to help improve the feature before it’s rolled out to all users.

My AI offers a unique experience that feels like engaging with another Snapchat user, complete with a profile, avatar, and the use of relevant emojis in responses.

However, users are advised not to provide sensitive or confidential information to the chatbot as interactions may be analyzed to improve the chat experience.