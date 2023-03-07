Which co-actor Fahad Sheikh doesn’t want to work with?

Fahad Sheikh, a well-known Pakistani model, host and actor, has made it clear that he is not keen on working with his co-star Nazish Jahangir again.

The actor recently appeared on Fahad Mustafa’s talk show, The Fourth Umpire, where he discussed his professional experiences with his fellow actors.

During one segment of the show, Mustafa posed a question to Sheikh, asking him which of his co-stars he would think twice before working with again, mentioning three actresses: Nazish Jahangir, Mashal Khan, and Yashma Gill.

Initially hesitant to answer, Sheikh eventually named Jahangir, with whom he worked in the drama serial Ghamandi, directed by Sohail Javed.

The actor stated, “I would think a lot before working with Nazish Jahangir because she’s a difficult actor to work with.”

While Fahad Sheikh did not elaborate on what made Jahangir hard to work with, his statement has sparked interest among fans and the media.

Fahad Sheikh has established himself as a versatile actor in the Pakistani entertainment industry, with popular dramas like Meraas, Jalan, and Ghamandi.