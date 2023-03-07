Imran Khan once again skips hearing of Toshakhana case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and deposed prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday once again skipped the hearing of the Toshakhana criminal proceedings case.

The hearing of the case was postponed briefly due to the non-appearance of Khan in the court of Additional Sessions judge Zafar Iqbal.

The junior lawyer of ex-PM’s counsels’ team - Sardar Mosuf - informed the court that he was unaware whether his client would mark his presence today.

The judge remarked that the guarantor did not attend the hearing too while he was obliged to do so.

The lawyer representing the election commission expressed frustration with the situation and suggested that the court should be informed of Imran Khan’s appearance in the morning to avoid wasting time.

After a brief pause, Sher Afzal Marwat appeared on behalf of Imran Khan.

Marwat said that former PM’s legal team was present in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) while pleading the judge to fix a date in the next week.

The judge angrily remarked that Imran Khan appeared in different courts but skipped his court.

The proceeding has been adjourned till 2pm.