WhatsApp new feature to keep unwanted calls at bay

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that could potentially put an end to unwanted calls from unknown numbers.

The feature, which was revealed by WABetaInfo, will allow users to silence calls from unknown numbers, preventing distractions caused by spam calls.

As most people would agree, spam is something that can disrupt the day and waste time and energy. While spam filters have improved over the years, solicitors continue to find new ways to circumvent the protections that are put into place.

WhatsApp, however, seems to be stepping up its defenses to protect its users from these unwanted calls.

The new feature is expected to acknowledge the calls and keep them in the call logs, while simultaneously preventing them from showing up as notifications on the users’ screens.

This means that if a user misses a call from a known number, they can still find the number in the call logs and contact the person later.

While the feature has been seen in a beta version of the app for Android, it is not yet available to the public. As with any feature in development, there’s no guarantee that it will make it to a full release.

It is also worth noting that spammers can find ways to get around even the most robust spam filters. Nevertheless, this new feature will undoubtedly be a welcome addition to WhatsApp, giving users the option to stop spam calls before they become a distraction.