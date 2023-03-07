Federal govt decides to further empower NAB chairman

The federal government has reportedly decided to further empower the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman.

The federal cabinet approved the amendments to the NAB rules through circulation.

As per the text of the summary, the NAB chairman will be able to transfer cases returned from accountability courts, to any other relevant fora.

The chairman will also be able to approve the closure of any case that has been declared inadmissible, the summary stated.

Moreover, on receiving the case from NAB, the authority concerned will have the mandate to collect evidence afresh.

According to the proposed amendments, a case cannot be transferred from a court in one area to another.

In the absence of the NAB chairman, the deputy chairman will exercise powers as the chairman.

In the absence of the deputy chairman, the federal government can delegate the powers of the chairman to any senior officer of the NAB.

A civil officer of Grade 21, a military officer of the rank of lieutenant general or major general can be appointed as the deputy chairman, said the text of the summary.