ECC okays Hajj Policy 2023

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday presided over a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet that approved the 2023 Hajj Policy.

The Ministry of Religious affairs and Interfaith Harmony submitted a summary on the policy.

After approving the Hajj Policy 2023, the ECC also agreed to provide foreign exchange cover of $90 million.

As per the policy, Hajj quota allocated to Pakistan for 2023 is 179,210, which shall be distributed between the government and private operators at a 50:50 ratio.

Out of the government and private Hajj schemes, a quota of 50% each shall be reserved for a sponsorship scheme.

The tentative Hajj package for northern region is Rs1.17 billion and for the south region is Rs1.16 billion.

The ECC also approved a technical supplementary grant of Rs12 billion in favor of the Planning Commission for conducting the 7th Population and Housing Census and Rs3,244 million for Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety for National Poverty Graduation Programme.