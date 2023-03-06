Imran moves LHC against Pemra ban on TV coverage

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday against the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority’s (Pemra) ban on all satellite television channel from broadcasting his speeches, statement and public addresses.

Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan will take up the application on Tuesday.

On behalf of Mr Khan, Lahore High Court Bar Association President Ishtiaq A Khan and Barrister Ahmed Pansota filed the petition. They have made Pemra and others parties in the application.

The petition stated that Pemra imposed a complete ban on broadcasting Imran Khan’s statements and speeches.

Restrictions on speech and expression are violations of fundamental constitutional rights. The plea maintained that Imran Khan has no other option but to move court.

The decision of Pemra is based on malice, so the court must immediately declare the ban null and void.

The registrar office objected to Imran’s application, and now Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan will hear the objection tomorrow.

In a notification issued on Sunday, the regulatory body had claimed Imran Khan is constantly making baseless allegations and hate speech through his provocative statements against state institutions and officials, which, it said, is prejudicial to maintaining law and order, and is likely to disturb peace and tranquility.

Media association rejects ban

The Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND) has rejected Pemra’s ban on the broadcasting of Imran Khan’s speeches, statements and press talks.

The association termed it a violation of fundamental constitutional rights.

In a statement issued on Monday, AEMEND said the Constitution allows everyone to speak and write according to the legal regulations, however, in case of a violation, the state and institutions have full legal right to take action.

Pemra’s bans on Imran’s speeches

The media regulator’s latest directives were the third such ban on the broadcasting and rebroadcasting of Imran’s speeches and press talks.

The first such restriction was set aside by the Islamabad High Court on Sept 6, 2022 and the other was withdrawn hours after being imposed by the PDM-led government.