Money » Power

Another IMF demand: Nepra hikes power tariff by Rs3.39 per unit

Additional surcharge to be collected from March to June
Zaheer Ali Khan Mar 06, 2023
<p>PHOTO/FILE</p>

‘Surrendering’ to another demand of the International Monetary Fund on Monday, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) notified an additional surcharge of Rs3.39 per unit of electricity.

The additional surcharge will be charged from March to June as per the decision of Nepra on the request of the federal government.

After the increase, the total surcharge on per unit of electricity has become Rs3.82. It will also be applicable to K-Electric consumers.

The Economic Coordination Committee of the cabinet has already approved this surcharge.

The move is aimed at generating Rs75 billion in revenue until June.

Right now, the consumers are paying a surcharge of 43 paisa per unit only.

In the next financial year, this surcharge will be reduced to Rs1.43.

nepra

electricity

Electricity Prices

International Monetary Fund (IMF)

surcharge

