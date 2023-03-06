Imran booked for ‘hindering official duty, anti-institutions speech’

The Islamabad police on Monday registered an FIR against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and party leader Shibli Faraz over misreporting and hindering the legal process.

The FIR stated that Shibli Faraz intentionally obstructed public officials from discharging their official duties by giving a false statement that Imran Khan was not present at Zaman Park when a police team went to his residence to arrest him.

The FIR was registered at Rawalpindi’s Race Course police station on the complaint of Islamabad Secretariat Station House Officer Nadeem Tahir on various charges, including assault, malice, rioting, obstructing public servants from discharging their duties, hurling death threats and others under sections 395, 353, 148, 149, 109, and 186 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The FIR stated that PTI workers assaulted and hurled threats at the Islamabad police officers on alleged orders of Imran Khan.

Case over anti-institutions speech

Over in Quetta, a separate case was registered against PTI Chairman Imran Khan for allegedly delivering inflammatory speeches and propagating hate.

The FIR was lodged on the request of a citizen, Abdul Khalil Kakar, at the Bijli Road Police Station of Quetta.

The case includes prevention of electronic crimes and other provisions.

The FIR stated that the PTI chief levelled baseless allegations against state institutions and spread hatred by making inflammatory speeches against officers of the institutions.

The citizen has urged the police to take action against Imran according to the law.