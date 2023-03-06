PDM, PPP have differences over census in Sindh, claims Zardari

Pakistan Peoples Party-Parliamentarians (PPPP) President Asif Ali Zardari has said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the Pakistan Peoples Party have separate stances on various issues, including politics.

Talking to the media after reaching Vehari on a two-day visit on Monday, the former president clarified that the PPP is not part of the multi-party coalition, PDM, but only a part of the incumbent federal government.

He said his son, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, is young, which is why he gets angry quickly.

Mr Zardari said his son and PPP Chairman Bilawal has objections over the census process in Sindh. He maintained that the PDM and the PPP have their own stances on the issue of census.

“The PPP is not a part of the PDM, but of the government,” Zardari cleared.

Imran Khan’s arrest

Commenting on the possible arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Zardari said arresting someone is the job of the interior minister.

He said he will make political decisions when there is an environment of elections. The former president said general elections would be held on time.

He further commented that Imran Khan has a habit of taking U-turns. Talks are held with political parties and politicians, but Imran was a non-political person, so no talks could be held with him.

He commented that a politician must be tough, but Imran Khan is not used to it. The incumbent government knew about the situation prevailing in the country, but they had to save the economy.

He alleged that former prime minister Imran Khan wanted to sell all the institutions of the country. However, the PDM and its allies took over the reins of the country to save it.

Pakistan is a country, not a public limited company, he added.

Handling judiciary

“Just like we are trying to handle the entire nation, we will also try to handle the judiciary,” he announced.

Zardari claimed the PTI did not win the Rajanpur election on the basis of popularity, but because of the impact of inflation.

He also gave examples of how Japan and the US went bankrupt, but they made a comeback.

Earlier, the former president held meetings with various delegations at the residence of prime minister’s adviser Nawab Shehryar Khan. The delegations included party officials of four districts of south Punjab and local dignitaries.

Moreover, Zardari will address party workers in Mailsi on March 7. Later that day, he will depart from Vehari for Multan.