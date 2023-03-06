PSL 8 Livescore Updates: Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 4 wickets

Live scores

Quetta Gladiators registered their second victory in the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, as they edged Karachi Kings by four wickets.

Quetta Gladiators batting

Chasing a target of 165 runs, Omair Bin Yousuf and Martin Guptill gave Quetta Gladiators a positive start as they hit a boundary each against Muhammad Amir and got 10 runs in the first over.

Aamer Yamin got first wicket in the second over when he dismissed Omair Bin Yousuf for eight runs.

Muhammad Nawaz was promoted in the batting order and sent at No.3 position but he was also dismissed by Muhammad Musa after scoring 15 runs.

Tabraiz Shami also got his first wicket in the seventh over when he dismissed Iftikhar Ahmed for four runs.

Quetta Gladiators lost their fourth wicket for 50 runs as Najibullah Zadran got out after scoring just one run by Tabraiz Shamsi.

Umar Akmal hit a boundary but he also got out after scoring just nine runs as Quetta lost fifth wicket for 63 runs.

Sarfaraz Ahmed and Martin Guptill added 34 runs in next five overs and Quetta reached 97 in 15 overs, which meant they needed 68 runs in last five overs.

Martin Guptill completed his half-century in the 16th over and then smashed James Fuller for three fours and two sixes in the 17th over to take Karachi Kings to 132 runs in 17 overs.

Another 25 runs were scored by Quetta in next two overs and they needed only eight runs in the last over.

Sarfaraz Ahmed got run out on the second ball but Dwaine Pretorius made sure that the wicket did not affect Gladiators much, as he hit two fours to finish the game.

Martin Guptill remained not out on 86, as he played another great innings against his former team Karachi Kings.

Karachi Kings batting

Naseem Shah gave Quetta Gladiators the perfect start as he dismissed Matthew Wade on the first ball.

Aimal Khan also got his first wicket in the fourth over when he sent Tayyab Tahir back to pavillion for seven runs.

Adam Rossington remained aggressive and scored 40 out of 53 runs in the six overs of batting powerplay.

Karachi Kings their third wicket for 58 runs when Aimal Khan got his second wicket and dismissed Qasim Akram for eight runs.

Muhammad Nawaz dismissed Shoaib Malik for 13 runs as Karachi Kings lost their fourth wicket for 78 runs.

Adam Rossington completed his half-century in the same over, off 31 balls with the help of eight fours.

Adam Rossington top scored for Karachi Kings with 69 runs off 45 balls before Naveen-ul-Haq got his wicket.

Karachi Kings lost their sixth wicket for 131 runs when Naseem Shah bowled James Fuller for five runs and got his second wicket.

But Imad Wasim and Aamer Yamin still managed to add 33 runs from last 15 balls and took Karachi Kings to 164 runs.

Quetta Gladiators Playing XI

Quetta Gladiators added Dwaine Pretorius, Martin Guptill, Aimal Khan and Omair Yousuf in the Playing XI and dropped Odean Smith, Umaid Asif, Will Smeed and Yasir Khan.

Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings brought in James Fuller in place of Andrew Tye whereas Qasim Akram was added in place of Sharjeel Khan.