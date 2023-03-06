PSL 8 Livescore Updates: Karachi Kings set 165 runs target for Quetta Gladiators

Live scores

Karachi Kings are facing the last placed Quetta Gladiators in their must win match in the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Quetta Gladiators batting

Omair Bin Yousuf and Martin Guptill gave Quetta Gladiators a positive start as they hit a boundary each against Muhammad Amir and got 10 runs in the first over.

Aamer Yamin got first wicket in the second over when he dismissed Omair Bin Yousuf for eight runs.

Muhammad Nawaz was promoted in the batting order and sent at No.3 position but he was also dismissed by Muhammad Musa after scoring 15 runs.

Tabraiz Shami also got his first wicket in the seventh over when he dismissed Iftikhar Ahmed for four runs.

Karachi Kings batting

Naseem Shah gave Quetta Gladiators the perfect start as he dismissed Matthew Wade on the first ball.

Aimal Khan also got his first wicket in the fourth over when he sent Tayyab Tahir back to pavillion for seven runs.

Adam Rossington remained aggressive and scored 40 out of 53 runs in the six overs of batting powerplay.

Karachi Kings their third wicket for 58 runs when Aimal Khan got his second wicket and dismissed Qasim Akram for eight runs.

Muhammad Nawaz dismissed Shoaib Malik for 13 runs as Karachi Kings lost their fourth wicket for 78 runs.

Adam Rossington completed his half-century in the same over, off 31 balls with the help of eight fours.

Adam Rossington top scored for Karachi Kings with 69 runs off 45 balls before Naveen-ul-Haq got his wicket.

Karachi Kings lost their sixth wicket for 131 runs when Naseem Shah bowled James Fuller for five runs and got his second wicket.

But Imad Wasim and Aamer Yamin still managed to add 33 runs from last 15 balls and took Karachi Kings to 164 runs.

Quetta Gladiators Playing XI

Quetta Gladiators added Dwaine Pretorius, Martin Guptill, Aimal Khan and Omair Yousuf in the Playing XI and dropped Odean Smith, Umaid Asif, Will Smeed and Yasir Khan.

Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings brought in James Fuller in place of Andrew Tye whereas Qasim Akram was added in place of Sharjeel Khan.