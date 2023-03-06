Rupee on path to recovery against dollar with 54-paisa gain

The rupee started the week with a positive outlook against the US dollar, and gained 54 paisas at the closing time of interbank trading.

The local currency settled at Rs 277.92 at the closing time of interbank trading.

At the start of the trading session, the rupee had gained a record Rs3.46 against US dollar in the interbank market.

KSE-100 gains 100 points

The KSE-100 index gained 100 points and closed at 41,436 on Monday.

Shares of a total of 354 companies were traded throughout Monday, during which the price of shares of 215 companies increased, while those of 119 companies decreased.

Pakistan will now be required to give an assurance that its balance of payment deficit is fully financed for the fiscal year ending in June to unlock the next tranche of International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan, the lender’s resident representative Esther Perez Ruiz told Reuters in an e-mailed response on Monday.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has repeatedly said the government is likely to sign a staff-level agreement with the IMF this week.

It has been over a month that both Pakistan and the IMF are negotiating to settle policy framework issues aimed at curtailing the fiscal deficit ahead of the annual budget around June.