Hijab made mandatory for women teachers, students in AJK

Hijab has been made mandatory for woman students and teachers at co-education academic institutions of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

A notification to this effect was issued on the instructions of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas.

It will be mandatory for woman students and teachers to wear hijab in co-educational institutions, as per the notification.

According to the notification, action will be taken against the head of the institution over violation of the orders.