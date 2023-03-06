Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Azad Jammu Kashmir

Hijab made mandatory for women teachers, students in AJK

Notification issued on orders of AJK prime minister; action to be taken against violators
Amiruddin Mughal Mar 06, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: file</p>

Photo: file

Hijab has been made mandatory for woman students and teachers at co-education academic institutions of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

A notification to this effect was issued on the instructions of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas.

It will be mandatory for woman students and teachers to wear hijab in co-educational institutions, as per the notification.

According to the notification, action will be taken against the head of the institution over violation of the orders.

Education

Kashmir

ajk

hijab

Azad Jammu and Kashmir

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div