The price of 24-karat gold per tola declined in the domestic market by Rs2,000 on Monday to reach below Rs200,000 at the closing time of trading.

The 24-karat price of per-tola gold is now Rs198,000.

Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of 24-karat gold price also saw a decline of Rs1,715 to reach Rs169,753.

The global price of the yellow metal decreased by $8 to reach $1,849.