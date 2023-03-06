NAB crosses ‘hurdles’ to serve notice at Imran’s residence

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday served a notice at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in a money laundering case, though after facing some trouble.

The anti-graft watchdog has summoned the PTI chairman on March 9.

Also Read: Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad notified as NAB chairman

As a two-member special team of NAB reached Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore, it faced some resistance.

The security team of the at former premier kept the NAB team waiting at the entrance for 45 minutes, and did not let it deliver the notice to Mr Khan personally.

The security personnel were also reported to have behaved harshly with the NAB team.

After negotiations, the NAB team was allowed to serve the notice at the reception camp set up outside the residence.

It is pertinent to note that the Nat­io­nal Accountability Bur­eau has also summoned PTI Chair­man Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi on March 9 to record their statem­ents in a reference regarding Toshakhana gifts.