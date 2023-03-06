Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

KP governor invites ECP for discussion on polls

Haji Ghulam invites commission on March 7 or 8 to discuss provincial poll date
Sajjad Haider Mar 06, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: file</p>

Photo: file

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali has written to the Election Commission of Pakistan in response to its letter seeking a date for elections in the province.

Also Read: President Arif Alvi approves voting date for Punjab elections

In the letter, the governor has invited the commission for consultations on the elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 7 or 8.

A couple of days earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan wrote a letter to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor for announcement of a date for holding of general elections to the provincial assembly.

Also Read: ECP starts preparations for Punjab, KP elections

The commission had said it was awaiting the governor’s response for holding consultations and subsequent announcement of a date for the assembly elections.

elections

khyber pakhtunkhwa

ECP

KP governor

Haji Ghulam Ali

Punjab KP elections

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div