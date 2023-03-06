KP governor invites ECP for discussion on polls

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali has written to the Election Commission of Pakistan in response to its letter seeking a date for elections in the province.

In the letter, the governor has invited the commission for consultations on the elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 7 or 8.

A couple of days earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan wrote a letter to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor for announcement of a date for holding of general elections to the provincial assembly.

The commission had said it was awaiting the governor’s response for holding consultations and subsequent announcement of a date for the assembly elections.