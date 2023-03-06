Ex-CJP Saqib Nisar claims efforts were made to stop 2018 elections

Former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar has finally responded to the allegations that he ‘favored’ former prime minister Imran Khan by declaring him by Sadiq and Amin (truthful and honest).

The retired jurist said this in an interview on a private television channel.

Responding to repeated diatribe by Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) leadership, ex-CJP Saqib Nisar said that his verdict did not “completely” declare Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Sadiq and Amin but it was only in context of the three questions raised by Hanif Abbasi’s counsel.

“Imran Khan was declared Sadiq and Amin on three points. Akram Sheikh had only asked for a verdict on three points he raised against Imran Khan,” he said and added that on all three points, ex-PM Imran Khan was found Sadiq and Amin.

On allegations that former ISI chief Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hamid pressurised him on the Panama case which resulted in disqualifcation of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Nisar rebuffed it.

He said that he would talk to former army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Bajwa about the accusations.

Nisar stated that individuals who are currently discussing court verdicts have insufficient knowledge of the law.

“The person who is attacking the courts today was a favourite of the courts. Apart from one case, he always got relief from the courts,” the former CJP said.

The retired jurist claimed that even before he had donned the robe of the chief justice, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif used to claim in certain quarters that he (Nisar) was their “chief”.

He asserted that he had distanced himself when the Panama bench was to decide on the duration of disqualification of then-PM Nawaz Sharif while maintaining that the verdict was given in light of the law and Constitution.

WhatsApp hacked

The former chief justice also claimed that his WhatsApp has been “hacked” for two days and the data has not been recovered.

“There is fear that my data may be used for ‘special’ purpose. However, the hackers will be disappointed,” he said.

The former chief justice said that interfering in someone’s private life falls under theft.

Former CJ to keep lips buttoned

The former top judge admitted that he may have given wrong verdicts but wondered why the decisions given in the interest of the country were never implemented.

The former top judge said that he would no longer give interviews and a book on his career would be published after his death that would have the “complete story”.

The ex-CJP expressed his opinion that the solution to the problems facing the country is through elections.

“In 2018, obstacles were placed for the elections but all efforts were foiled and Babar Yaqub is a witness of it,” Nisar said.