Nestlé Pakistan recognized for commitment to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by Global Compact Network Pakistan

Nestlé Pakistan was recognized for its commitment towards United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the ten principles of the UNGC embedded in the way it conducts business.

It won the second prize at Living the Global Compact Best Practice Sustainability Awards 2022, announced by local chapter of United Nations’ Global Compact (UNGC) Network in Karachi.

Talking about the achievement Jason Avanceña, Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé Pakistan said, “Winning this award is a testament to Nestlé Pakistan’s commitment to UN SDGs.”

He highlighted that as a signatory to the UNGC ethical business principles, Nestlé Pakistan are committed to be a force for good to the communities for mutual growth and sustainability.

“Nestlé believes in the philosophy of creating shared value (CSV). Our purpose is to unlock the power of food to enhance the quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come, and hence CSV is embedded in our business model across our value chain,” he added.

Fasihul Karim Siddiqi, Executive Director Global Compact Network Pakistan said, “Nestlé’s efforts are aligned with UNGC principles of sustainable business practices in Pakistan.

I congratulate Nestlé for promoting best practices in sustainability and aligning them with UN SDGs.“

Nestlé is working hard to achieve a waste-free future by ensuring that 95% of its packaging is recyclable or reusable by 2025 and remains committed to tackling climate change by reducing carbon emissions, halving them by 2030 bringing them to net zero by 2050.

UNGC is a non-binding pact to corporations worldwide to adopt sustainable and socially responsible policies, and to report on their implementation.

Living the Global Compact Best Practices Sustainability Awards is organised by the Pakistan chapter of UNGC every year.

The event was attended by corporate and development sector representatives, and panel discussions highlighted the importance of private sector’s efforts and contributions towards the UN SDGs.