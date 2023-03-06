Nawazuddin Siddiqui accuses ex-wife of blackmailing

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has finally broken his silence on his ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui’s recent allegations against him. In a lengthy Instagram post, the actor refuted Aaliya’s claims and accused her of blackmail.

Nawazuddin’s response comes after Aaliya recently accused him of infidelity, physical and emotional abuse, and rape.

Earlier today, Nawazuddin Siddiqui took to his Instagram saying, “This is not an allegation but expressing my emotions.”

The actor stated that he and Aaliya have already been divorced for several years, and that his ex-wife had abandoned their children in Dubai for four months before calling them back on the pretext of demanding money.

He said, “Does anyone know, why my kids are in India and not attending school for 45 days, wherein the school is sending me letters everyday that it’s been too long an absence. My kids have been made hostage for past 45 days & are missing their schooling in Dubai.”

In his post, Nawazuddin also mentioned that his children have been absent from school for 45 days, as Aaliya has made them “hostage”. The actor also accused Aaliya of selling the luxurious cars he had given her for their children, and spending the money on herself.

The actor said, “She (Aaliya) had abandoned the kids in Dubai for last 4 months before calling them here on pretext of demanding money. On an average, she has been paid approx 1 million per month for past 2 years and 0.5-0.7 million per month before moving to Dubai with my children, excluding the school fees, medical, travel and other leisure activities.”

In addition, Nawazuddin claimed that he had financed three of Aaliya’s films, bought a lavish sea-facing apartment for their children in Mumbai, and have bought an apartment for them in Dubai.

Despite this, Aaliya has allegedly filed numerous cases against him and his mother, which she will withdraw after being paid according to her demands.

“She only wants more money and hence have filed numerous cases on me and my mother & it’s her routine, she has done the same in the past too and withdraws the case when paid as per her demand.”

The actor concluded his post by expressing his love for his children and his determination to secure their future.