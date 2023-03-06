Indian singer Jubin Nautiyal caught copying Taher Shah

The Indian music industry is once again facing allegations of copying Pakistani content, with renowned singer Jubin Nautiyal being accused of sampling Taher Shah’s infamous song Eye To Eye in his latest release Mast Ankhain.

The accusation was made by Indian music composer Mayur Jumani, who pointed out the similarities between the two songs.

Jumani thinks that Nutiyal’s latest song, Mast Ankhain by music label T -Series, is a sample of Shah’s song Eye To Eye.

View this post on Instagram

Taher Shah’s unique style has made him popular not only in Pakistan but also in India, with Bollywood producers now being inspired by his work.

Also Read: ‘Such a shame’: T-Series accused of copying first look poster of Adipurush

With many people arguing that Indian artists should be more creative and come up with original content.

While many others are trolling the singer for blatantly copying Shah’s song.

This is not the first time that Bollywood has faced allegations of copying Pakistani content, with previous accusations leveled against films such as Dhoop Kinaray, Nach Punjaban, and Biba.

Read More: ‘Shame on T-Series’: Pakistani musician Farasat Anees accuses Bollywood of theft

As of now, there has been no response from Jubin Nutyal or T-Series, the music label behind Mast Ankhain.