LHC rejects contempt plea against Maryam Nawaz

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has announced its reserved verdict on the admissibility of a contempt of court plea against Chief Organizer of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz and Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar for slander against judiciary.

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan presided over the hearing of the contempt plea against Maryam Nawaz, which was filed by Rana Shahid Advocate.

The court declared the petition inadmissible.

The plea stated that Maryam, in her speech in Sargodha, made negative remarks against the Supreme Court judges and tried to scandalize them without any evidence.

The plea has urged the court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against PML-N leader.

During her speech in Sargodha, Maryam blamed a “group of five” for the country’s current problems, while also criticizing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

She claimed that the real conspiracy was hatched against her father, party supremo, and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The PML-N chief organizer’s remarks were deemed as an attack on the judiciary by the plaintiff, who accused Maryam of maligning the institution in her speech.

The court will now announce its verdict on the admissibility of the contempt plea against Maryam Nawaz.