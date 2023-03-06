Sanjay Dutt joins Hera Pheri Trio for upcoming sequel

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is set to join the star-studded cast of Hera Pheri 3, the third installment in the popular comedy franchise.

The news was confirmed by Dutt himself at a press conference in Mumbai, India.

Dutt expressed his excitement at being part of the successful franchise and reuniting with his old friends.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar comes to rescue Bollywood’s comedy genre

“It’s a great franchise, and I’m so happy to be a part of it. I have a close relationship with producer Firoz Nadiadwala, and it’s great to be together with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal,” he said.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film will also see Kartik Aaryan joining the team.

Paresh Rawal, who will be reprising his character of Babu bhaiyya in the new film, confirmed the shooting locations would be Los Angeles, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai, as the characters will be “doing hera pheri globally”.

Also Read: This actor will replace Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri 3

The Hera Pheri franchise has been a fan favorite since the release of the first movie in 2000, which was directed by Priyadarshan and featured Tabu and Om Puri with the iconic trio.

The film was a remake of the 1989 Malayalam movie Ramji Rao.

Six years later, Neeraj Vohra wrote and directed the second part, Phir Hera Pheri, which was also a box office hit.

Both the films featured Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty, along with several other well-known Bollywood actors.

The third film in the franchise has been highly anticipated, and fans are excited to see the star-studded cast reunite on screen once again.

With shooting set to begin in a few months, Hera Pheri 3 is expected to release next year.