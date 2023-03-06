Islamabad court dismisses Imran Khan’s plea for suspension of arrest warrant

The former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday filed an application in an Islamabad court seeking the cancellation of a non-bailable arrest warrant issued against him in the Toshakhana criminal proceedings case. The court has rejected the petition.

The ex-premier has been directed to show up in the proceeding on Tuesday (tomorrow).

The case is related to a private complaint filed against Khan under the Election Act.

The district and sessions court had previously issued a non-bailable warrant against Khan for non-appearance in the case, prompting the Islamabad police to go to Lahore to execute the warrant.

During the preliminary hearing, Khan’s lawyers, Ali Bukhari, and Qaiser Imam argued that their client was currently residing in Zaman Park in Lahore, and they need to be informed about the appropriate way for him to appear in court.

They also stated that Khan has always implemented court decisions and that non-bailable arrest warrants have never been issued on such applications in the past.

They said that the police could not arrest the petitioner if he was ready to appear before the court.

However, Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal remarked that the former premier’s counsels had already stated on February 28 that their client would not appear in court.

The judge suggested that they could approach the Islamabad High Court for the cancellation of the warrant.

Khan’s lawyers, on the other hand, expressed their desire to approach the sessions court for warrant cancellation.