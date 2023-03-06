Joyland adds another feather to its cap, wins Independent Spirit Award

Joyland, the Pakistani Oscar-shortlisted film by Saim Sadiq, has added another prestigious award to its growing collection.

The movie won the “Best International Film” award at the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards, beating out four other critically acclaimed films.

The Independent Spirit Awards are dedicated to recognizing independent filmmaker.

The movie has won the Cannes Queer Palm prize for best LGBT, “queer” or feminist-themed movie. The film also won the Jury Prize in the Un Certain Regard segment.

It won the Asia Pacific Screen Awards’ young cinema award, given in partnership with the critics’ association NETPAC and the Griffith Film School.

Directed by Sadiq, Joyland features a transgender woman in the lead role and highlights the challenges faced by Pakistan’s marginalized transgender community.

The storyline of the movie follows a patriarchal family as they crave for the birth of a baby boy to continue the family line, while their youngest son secretly joins an erotic dance theater and falls for a trans woman.

Despite its progressive storyline, the film was initially banned in Pakistan by the censor board for containing “highly objectionable material.”

Joyland’s success has been a rollercoaster ride, from standing ovations to local bans.

But its critical acclaim and international recognition have cemented its place as one of the most important films to come out of Pakistan in recent years.