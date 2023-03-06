As an artificial intelligence-powered fighter pilot beats human pilots in a close-range dogfight, concerns rise over whether AI will become a threat to humanity’s safety in air combat.

The new report published in The South China Morning Post details a study that was recently published in the Chinese journal Acta Aeronautica et Astronautica Sinica

The study demonstrates the superior calculation agility of AI systems, leading to an advantage in battle over human pilots.

The researchers predict that AI-powered systems will soon replace human pilots in air combat, and the era of AI domination is already on the horizon.

The transition to an AI-dominated airspace for fighter pilots makes sense as the AI doesn’t have to consider or experience anything human, such as oxygen levels, geforce, or fear of dying.

Furthermore, AI systems respond much faster to new variables than humans do, meaning that the AI-fighter pilot can position itself for an advantage state much more efficiently and accurately than a human.

However, with AI being so much faster and accurate than humans, some fear that the human element in air combat will disappear, posing a threat to humanity’s safety.

AI systems lack the moral judgment and ethical considerations that human pilots bring to the battlefield, which can lead to catastrophic consequences in the case of malfunction or erroneous decision-making.

The dangers of AI in air combat must be carefully considered, and effective safeguards and human oversight mechanisms must be in place to ensure the safe and responsible use of this technology.

As AI continues to evolve and become more sophisticated, the debate around its use in air combat will only intensify.

It remains to be seen whether AI systems will be able to replace human pilots entirely, but the recent study provides strong evidence that the era of human dominance in air combat is coming to an end.