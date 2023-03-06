Suicide blast in Sibi leaves at least 9 dead, 7 injured

A suicide explosion near the bus of Balochistan constabulary resulted in the death of five personnel and leaving at least 15 injured.

The incident happened near Kambari Bridge in Sibi when the suicide bomber ramped his motorbike into the police vehicle.

The bomb disposal squad has also been deployed to the area to search for any other explosive materials that may be present.

The situation remains tense, as authorities work to secure the area and provide medical assistance to those affected by the blast.

Investigation is currently underway to gather more information.

The authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or objects in the area.

PM vows to wipe out terrorism

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his resolve to free the country from the menace of terrorism.

He condemned the suicide attack on the personnel of the Balochistan Constabulary in Sibbi that led to their martyrdom.

He said terrorism in Balochistan was part of a nefarious design to create instability in the country.

The prime minister said the nation paid tribute to the valour of its martyred troops.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant elevated ranks to the souls of martyrs in heaven and to grant of patience to their families.