Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad notified as NAB chairman

The Ministry of Law and Justice has issued an official notification for the appointment of Lieutenant General (retd) Nazir Ahmad as the new chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The appointment comes after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz approved the nomination of Lieutenant General (retd) Nazir Ahmed for the position.

According to the notification, Lieutenant General (R) Nazir Ahmad will hold the position for a period of three years, starting from the day he assumes charge of the post.

The appointment of the new NAB chairman has come after Aftab Sultan resigned from his position last month due to political pressure, and his resignation was accepted by the premier.