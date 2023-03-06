Watch Live
Lahore High Court to hear plea against arrest warrant of Rana Sanaullah

Interior minister pleaded with the court to nullify the warrant
Arshad Ali Mar 06, 2023
A two-member bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) is set to hear the plea of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah against his non-bailable arrest warrant.

The interior minister had challenged the warrant against him by a Gujrat court.

The bench will be headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi.

The minister in his application maintained that the warrant was issued contrary to the facts.

He pleaded with the court to nullify the warrant.

