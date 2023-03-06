Lahore High Court dismisses Rana Sanaullah’s petition challenging arrest warrant

Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday dismissed a petition filed by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah challenging bailable arrest warrants issued against him by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) for allegedly threatening the judiciary and government.

Sanaullah had claimed in his plea that the ATC order was passed to politically malign him, and that the judge who issued the warrant was a close relative of his political opponents.

During the court proceedings, Sanaullah’s lawyer argued that a politically motivated case was created against his client, despite his client having nothing to do with the matter.

The counsel further stated that the investigation officer (IO) had submitted a cancellation report before the ATC, but the judge had not accepted it and had subsequently issued a bailable arrest warrant for Sanaullah.

The LHC questioned whether the counsel expected the government to proceed “against its own interior minister”.

However, the lawyer argued that there was no material available in the investigation that could establish the minister’s guilt.

Justice Shahbaz Rizvi remarked, “Investigating and collecting material was the responsibility of the IO,” and asked if it was appropriate for the petitioner to submit his acquittal application if there was no material against him.

The bench ultimately dismissed the plea after the petitioner’s counsel withdrew it.