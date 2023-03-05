Veteran film, TV actor Qavi Khan passes away

Veteran film and television actor Qavi Khan has passed away in Canada. He was 80 years old.

A recipient of the Pride of Performance award, the senior actor was staying with his children in Canada these days owing to his illness.

He was said to be suffering from cancer, and was being treated in Canada.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi offered condolences on the death of the veteran actor.

Qavi Khan was one of the first actors of Pakistan Television Corporation when it was launched in 1964 with its drama Nazrana.

The legendary actor had reportedly spoken to senior actor Sohail Ahmed on phone today (Sunday).

He was also a recipient of the Sitara-e-Imtiaz, three Nigar Awards, and Lifetime Achievement Awards from Radio Pakistan and PTV.

Mr Khan was recently honored with the Aitraf Kamal Award by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi for his services to the field of arts

Born on November 15, 1942 in Peshawar, Qavi Khan appeared in more than 200 films and TV plays since mid 1960s.

He is said to have started his career as a child artist with Radio Pakistan. He later moved to Lahore and started working on television and films. Among his many notable works is the classic, Andhera Ajala, where his character of an honest policeman is remembered till date.

PM, Punjab CM send condolences

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief and sorrow over the death of renowned artist Qavi Khan. He said Muhammad Qavi Khan performed in film, on TV, stage and radio and received great applause.

The PM said Mr Khan’s artistic talent has been recognized at the state level by the Pride of Performance and Sitara-e-Imtiaz awards.

He further said Qavi Khan started working as a child anchor on Radio Peshawar, which was a testament to his natural talent. His acting in Lakhon Maain Teen and Andhera Ujala were still alive in the minds of the people.

The PM said Qavi’s death was an irreparable loss to the art world of Pakistan. He prayed for the departed soul and patience for the bereaved family.

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extended heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family. He said the golden age of acting has ended with the death of the late Qavi Khan.

Khan gave a new dimension to TV dramas with his versatile acting. His fans still remember his memorable plays, the CM said.

He said Qavi Khan’s services for the promotion of art and culture will always be remembered.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori also condoled over the death of the veteran acotr.