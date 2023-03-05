Imran asks CJP to allow his court appearances through video link

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders have submitted a letter, on behalf of party Chairman Imran Khan, to the chief justice of Pakistan, requesting the PTI chief be allowed to appear in courts through video link.

PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Asad Umar submitted the letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, wherein it is stated that Imran Khan served the country as the prime minister.

Mr Khan claims in the letter that his party’s government was removed under a conspiracy, politically motivated cases have been registered against him and that his life was in danger.

He reminded in the letter that there has been an attack on him in Wazirabad, therefore his appearance in courts should be allowed through a video link.

“I have not been provided with proper security and my FIR on my assassination attempt was not allowed to be registered by me. I have and continue to maintain that the present PM, Interior Minister and a senior intelligence agency officer were involved in the failed assassination plot,” he alleges.

Imran also claimed there are “clear indications” of another assassination attempt being plotted on his life.