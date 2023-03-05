Pemra bans airing of Imran’s speeches, addresses, statements

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has imposed a complete ban on the broadcast of speeches, talks or public addresses of former prime minister Imran Khan.

In a notification issued on Sunday, the regulatory body claimed Imran Khan is constantly making baseless allegations and hate speech through his provocative statements against state institutions and officials, which, it said, is prejudicial to maintaining law and order, and is likely to disturb peace and tranquility.

Pemra has instructed all satellite television channels not to air the PTI chief’s statements, addresses and conversations, recorded or live or from a press talk.

It imposed the ban under Section 27 of Pemra Ordinance 2002.

The regulator said in the notification that “airing of baseless allegations, hateful, slanderous and unwarranted statement against state institutions and officers are in sheer violation of Article 19 of the Constitution”, Supreme Court and high court judgments as well as the relevant sections of the Pemra Ordinance.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan HRCP condemned Pemra’s ban, and demanded it be lifted immediately.

“We have always opposed measures to curb voices in the past – whether under the previous government or earlier – and we continue to stand by our commitment to freedom of speech, irrespective of the person’s political opinion. The ban must be lifted immediately.”