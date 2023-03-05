600 people diagnosed with AIDS in KP in six months: reports

The number of HIV/AIDS patients in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is seeing an increasing trend by the day, it has been learned.

More than 600 people were diagnosed with AIDS in six months in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Thus, the number of people affected by the disease in the province has reached 6,000.

Among the affected people are 279 children and 36 transgender persons.

Medical experts attribute the increase in AIDS cases to a lack of awareness about the disease, sexual exploitation and social stigma.

Moreover, eight health centers established in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have provided free medicines and testing facility to the patients affected by AIDS, however, experts emphasized on legislation related to AIDS.

According to medical experts, the rate of spread of HIV/AIDS in Pakistan has increased to an alarming level, which has also increased the death rate.

But, very few people are aware of the disease, they noted.