PSL 8 Livescore Updates: Islamabad United beat Quetta Gladiators by 2 wickets

Islamabad United qualified for the playoffs round Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) by edging the last placed Quetta Gladiators by two wickets in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Islamabad United batting

Naseem Shah gave Quetta a perfect start with the ball as he dismissed Rahmanullah Gurbaz for a duck.

But Colin Munro and Alex Hales had 50 runs partnership in just four overs to make Islamabad’s position strong.

Naveen-ul-Haq dismissed Alex Hales for 12 runs but Colin Munro did not slow down and completed his fifty off just 24 balls.

Munro hit Iftikhar Ahmed for two sixes in the seventh over but on the last ball Iftikhar got his revenge and dismissed Shadab Khan for eight runs.

Colin Munro was dismissed by Muhammad Nawaz on the first ball of next over as Islamabad United lost fourth wicket for 96 runs.

In the next over Umaid Asif dismissed Mubashir Khan for five runs as they lost fifth wicket for 102 runs and had 105 runs after 10 overs.

Asif Ali was bowled by Muhammad Nawaz after scoring just six runs which brought Faheem Ashraf to the crease.

Azam Khan and Faheem Ashraf had a partnership of 58 runs to make their team favourite again.

Azam Khan and Hassan Ali were dismissed as Islamabad United lost eight wickets for 171 runs but Faheem Ashraf finished the game in the last over by hitting three boundaries.

Islamabad United also booked their place in the playoffs with their fifth win whereas Quetta Gladiators are almost out of the race to the playoffs.

Quetta Gladiators batting

Islamabad United got an early breakthrough as Fazalhaq Farooqi got Will Smeed LBW on last ball of the first over.

Fazal struck again in his next over when he got the wicket of Yasir Khan whereas Faheem Ashraf dismissed Sarfaraz Ahmed in the fourth over as Quetta Gladiators lost third wicket for just 12 runs.

Iftikhar Ahmed also could not impress and was dismissed by Faheem Ashraf after scoring only 2 runs.

Najibullah Zadran and Muhammad Nawaz made a comeback for Quetta Gladiators as they scored 50 runs in five overs and Quetta Gladiators reached 64 in 11 overs.

The pair had a partnership of 104 runs off 64 balls before Muhammad Nawaz was dismissed by Fazalhaq Farooqi after scoring 52 runs.

Najibullah Zadran also completed his half-century whereas Umar Akmal got off to a great start as he smashed Farooqi for two sixes in the same over.

Zadran was dismissed by Rumman Raees after scoring 59 runs but Umar Akmal kept hitting shots and took Quetta Gladiators to 179 in 20 overs but scoring 43 runs off just 14 balls.

Islamabad United Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz replaced Rassie van der Dussen whereas Fazalhaq Farooqi came in for Tom Curran in the playing XI.

Quetta Gladiators Playing XI

Quetta Gladiators also made two changes as they brought in Najibullah Zadran and Umar Akmal in place of Martin Guptill and Muhammad Hafeez.