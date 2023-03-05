Quetta Gladiators face Islamabad United in must win game

Two-time Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Islamabad United would take on the sixth placed Quetta Gladiators in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Azam Khan, who played a match winning knock of 97 runs in the last match between both teams in PSL 8, would face his former team once again.

He would face the team coached by his father once again, having scored 173 runs in last three matches.

Quetta Gladiators’ skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed is the overall highest scorer of this fixture, with 347 runs.

On the other hand Shadab Khan and Faheem Ashraf with 14 and 13 wickets respectively, are the highest wicket takers of this fixture.

Quetta Gladiators’ Muhammad Nawaz and Muhammad Hasnain with 12 and 10 wickets respectively are highest wicket taker of their team against Islamabad United.

Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators have met 16 times in the past and both teams have won eight times each.