Bilawal hints at PPP quitting ministries if promises to flood victims not fulfilled

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday hinted at his party quitting ministries if the federal government did not fulfill its promises made to the flood affectees.

Addressing a ceremony organized to distribute compensation money among the flood affected farmers in Karachi, the PPP chairman demanded the promises made to the flood-affected people be fulfilled.

He said the biggest problem people are facing is inflation and unemployment, adding they will also discuss the flood victims in the National Assembly.

Talking about the census, he said Sindh was the only province that expressed reservations about the census. No kind of shortcut will be accepted.

“We want a clean and transparent census. PPP will not accept such a census. If the federal government does not consider the PPP’s objections, Sindh will not support the federation,” he declared.

Bilawal said they can support a census, but not the methodology adopted for it.

He further said in the current circumstances, every class was suffering. Pakistan’s economy suffered a huge blow due to floods, he added.

He claimed the federal government was treating farmers like a “step-mother”, asking if the agricultural sector was not invested into, how will Pakistan survive.

The needs of the nation can be met if small farmers and cultivators are supported.

Also Read: FM inaugurates release of funds for house construction of flood victims in Sindh

He alleged that the agricultural sector was not supported after the PPP government ended, and its condition is worsening since that day.

The foreign minister announced that farmers will be assisted through the Benazir Income Support Program, which will begin today (Sunday).

He lamented that financial assistance has not been received from the federal government as promised, while the Sindh government has allocated Rs8.39 billion to help farmers.

Bilawal further said the federal government has promised Rs4.7 billion for the flood victims.

He said Pakistan was faced with historical economic turmoil, while the scourge of terrorism has returned to the country.

He blamed “politicians like Khan sahib” for introducing division and hatred in politics. He took a swipe at the former premier that a “political rat” was hiding under his bed in Zaman Park.

“Everyone’s attention should be towards national problems instead of that ‘rat’,” Bilawal remarked.

Also Read: Imran Khan not arrested: Police return from Zaman Park

He lamented that the media was also not focusing on flood victims anymore. The economic problems of the common man were not being taken into consideration. He suggested everyone’s attention should be towards the historical crisis facing the country.