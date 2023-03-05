Maryam mocks Imran, tells him to be ‘brave’, surrender to police

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief organiser Maryam Nawaz on Sunday took a jibe at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, and asked her father, Nawaz Sharif, to lend some of his courage to the PTI chief, who allegedly escaped from his Zaman Park residence fearing arrest.

In a statement on Twitter, she mocked the PTI chief, saying that despite being innocent, her father flew back to Pakistan from London with his daughter’s support, and courted arrest, unlike a “thief who would use daughters of others as a shield”.

Maryam further criticized the former prime minister, saying “people can now differentiate between a national leader and a ‘phony’.”

Reacting to the unruly behavior of PTI workers, the PML-N leader called on Imran Khan to be ‘brave’ and surrender to the police.

She also criticized PTI workers for their alleged unruly behaviour and quipped Imran Khan that he should not panic.

“Today, the nation has recognized who is brave and who is a coward. Be brave and surrender yourself to the law,” Maryam tweeted.

“This is not the first time the law has come knocking on the doors of those in power. Don’t panic, and don’t let your workers create chaos,” she concluded.