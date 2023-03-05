As soon as Islamabad police leaves, Imran appears at Zaman Park

Moments after the Islamabad police left his Zaman Park residence in Lahore without taking him into custody, as his party leaders claimed he was not home, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan appeared in the lawns of his house to address party workers.

On the other hand, PTI workers blocked the entrance to Zaman Park with containers. In view of Imran Khan’s impending arrest, gate two of Zaman Park was blocked with containers.

Earlier, the Islamabad police said a team went to Khan’s residence to serve him a notice and not to arrest him. The notice was regarding the non-bailable arrest warrants issued by a sessions court in Islamabad in the Toshakhana case.

Addressing the party workers who participated in the ‘Jail Bharo’ movement on Sunday, Imran said he never bowed before any individual or institution in his life, nor he said he will let his workers bow down to anyone.

Appreciating the workers, he said he could see a crowd become a nation. The extent to which these “thieves and robbers” have taken Pakistan, only a nation can compete with them, he declared.

“No one can stand in front of this nation. Our nation was built on a specific slogan,” Imran Khan said.

The PTI chief said a nation that is a slave to someone can never do achieve greatness.

The country is passing through its worst phase right now, Imran claimed, adding the economy had tanked.

Repeating what he tweeted a short while ago, he said the prime minister was going to be penalized in the Rs16 billion money laundering case by the FIA, when he alleged former army chief saved Shehbaz Sharif and made him the premier.

Also Rad: NAB summons Imran, Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case on March 9

Taking a jibe at the current ruling parties, Imran said they were never loyal towards Pakistan, adding that they are well settled abroad.

Challenging the government to place his name in the Exit Control List, he said he did not wish to leave the country. He said there were no security arrangement at courts, and that he knew his life was still in danger.

Also Read: Imran Khan gets bail in three separate cases, but non-bailable arrest warrant in Toshakhana case

The former premier berated the authorities for dragging him from one court to another in minor cases. He demanded a public trial in the Toshakhana case against him, and said a case was filed against him for protesting outside the election commission office while he was at home.

He said even the Interior Ministry admitted his life was in danger, adding he would be writing a letter to the chief justice of Pakistan on this issue.

Protective bail

A petition for Imran’s protective bail was filed with the Lahore High Court by party leaders and Advocate Azhar Siddique.

Since the registrar’s staff had not reached the court yet, Imran Khan’s legal team was present outside the registrar’s office.

Later, the court security staff returned the application at the main gate and left. They said the diary branch staff was not present, so it could not be noted.

Legal action over obstruction

After Khan’s address, the Islamabad police spokesman commented that the PTI leaders had said the party chief was not present at his residence, so action will be taken against PTI leader Shibli Faraz for obstructing legal action.

He further said the PTI leaders had assured them they will follow the law. “We hope Imran Khan will appear in court,” he added.

The spokesman maintained they will make every effort to maintain law and order. The court order will be implemented to ensure suspect Imran Khan appears on March 7, the spokesperson said.

The Islamabad police also held a consultative meeting regarding the arrest of Imran Khan. The meeting assessed the impact in the wake of the arrest.

The police said arrangements are being made for presenting Imran in court. The Islamabad IG directed the SSP (operations) to ensure security of the court, said a spokesperson. He also ordered that all Safe City cameras should be operational at the time of Imran Khan’s appearance in court.