Islamabad police arrive at Zaman Park to arrest Imran Khan

The Islamabad police on Sunday arrived at Zaman Park, Lahore to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan following the issuance of an arrest warrant in the Toshakhana case.

The arrest warrant for Imran Khan was issued by a sessions court in Islamabad, and the police were reportedly sent to his residence in Lahore to arrest him.

The Islamabad SP City Hussain Tahir, who is leading the police team, is carrying arrest warrants issued by Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal in the Toshakhana case.

However, the police arrived at Zaman Park with the assistance of the Lahore police.

The team arrived in Lahore in accordance with court orders, and all necessary legal actions are being taken with the assistance of the Lahore police, the Islamabad police spokesperson stated.

Those who attempt to obstruct legal proceedings will be subject to punitive action as per the law, he added. “The police team will move Imran Khan to Islamabad under their protection, as the law applies equally to everyone.”

In view of possible arrest, Imran Khan has called his legal team to Zaman Park.

PTI leaders call workers and supporters at Zaman Park

Meanwhile, reacting to the reports of the arrest, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry took on Twitter and warned of a worsening situation in the country if the government moves against the former prime minister.

He also appealed to the PTI workers and supporters to gather at Zaman Park.

PTI leader Hammad Azhar also called the party workers to reach Zaman Park immediately.

