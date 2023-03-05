Imran Khan not arrested: Police return from Zaman Park

The Islamabad police have returned without making an arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, despite the issuance of an arrest warrant against him in the Toshakhana case.

According to the Islamabad senior superintendent of police (SSP), the police team had gone to Imran Khan’s residence to serve him the notice and not to make an arrest. The notice was regarding the non-bailable arrest warrant issued by a sessions court in Islamabad against Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.

In a series of tweets today, the Islamabad police said the operation was being conducted with the cooperation of the Lahore police.

It stated that the PTI chief was “avoiding” the arrest, adding that the superintendent of police had “gone into Imran’s room but he was not present there”.

The SP said the arrest warrants had been served at Zaman Park.

The police team arrived in Lahore in accordance with court orders, and all necessary legal actions are being taken with the assistance of the Lahore police, the Islamabad police spokesperson stated.

Those who attempt to obstruct legal proceedings will be subject to punitive action as per the law, he added. “The police team will move Imran Khan to Islamabad under their protection, as the law applies equally to everyone.”

In view of possible arrest, Imran Khan has called his legal team to Zaman Park.

Earlier this week, the court had directed the police to produce Imran Khan before the court on March 8. However, Imran Khan refused to appear before the court citing medical issues.

Imran should be taken into custody and brought before the court: Islamabad IG

While speaking to SAMAA TV, Islamabad’s Inspector General Akbar Nasir stated that it was possible for Imran Khan’s arrest to be executed. In order to accomplish this, police personnel were currently present at Zaman Park.

Imran should be taken into custody and brought before the court, he added.

Later in the evening, the Islamabad IG contacted the Lahore capital city police chief, who assured the former of complete support.

The CCPO said it is the duty of the institutions to follow the law, adding Lahore police will fully cooperate with the capital police force,

The Islamabad IG instructed his team in Lahore to remain patient. “We have nothing personal against anyone, we have to follow the law,” he directed the SP in Lahore.

PTI leaders call workers and supporters at Zaman Park

Meanwhile, reacting to the reports of the arrest, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry took on Twitter and warned of a worsening situation in the country if the government moves against the former prime minister.

He also appealed to the PTI workers and supporters to gather at Zaman Park.

PTI leader Hammad Azhar also called the party workers to reach Zaman Park immediately.

‘If the arrest was to happen then workers will not have been able to stop it’

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, while talking to the media in Faisalabad, said that the police had arrived at Zaman Park to implement the court’s order. He said that the court will be informed about whatever happens at Zaman Park.

“If the arrest was to happen then the [PTI] workers will not have been able to stop it,” Sanaullah said, adding that the former prime minister could have been arrested “three days” ago.

He said that Khan’s allegations of an attempt on life were fundamentally wrong.

“There was no such case of the assassination bid on Imran Khan. Imran Khan has been finding ways to avoid appearing before the courts and punishment,” the minister said.