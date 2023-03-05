Justice Qazi Faez Isa voluntarily discloses personal assets, official perks

Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) Judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa has voluntarily disclosed his personal assets, including his privileges as a judge, and those of his family members.

The details of Justice Isa’s personal assets have been made available on the SC website, revealing that he earned a total of Rs54.34 million in salaries for fiscal years 2018, 2019, and 2020, and paid Rs6.7 million in taxes.

His income was reported as Rs15.11 million, Rs17.145 million, and Rs21.237 million for 2018, 2019, and 2020, respectively, and he paid Rs2.2 million, Rs1.8 million, and Rs2.3 million in taxes for the same years.

Justice Isa stated that he owned a residential plot of 800 square yards in Phase 2 of the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Karachi, on which he built a house to live in.

He also owns an additional 800-square-yard residential open plot in the DHA, Karachi, and a 200-yard commercial plot in Phase 5 of the DHA, which he purchased while practicing law.

Additionally, the judge inherited a half-share in a plot located in Ziarat, Balochistan, and owns an old house of one kanal in Lahore’s DHA. Justice Isa disclosed that he has Rs41,330,856 in bank accounts and an amount equivalent to Rs4,114,137 in his foreign currency accounts.

He also owns three vehicles: a Honda Accord, a Honda Civic, and a mini jeep.

Regarding his official privileges, Justice Isa stated that he has one official residence in Islamabad, two servants provided by the government, and two Honda Civic cars of 2017 and 2015 models.

He also had permission to use up to 600 litres of petrol per month and avail free medical treatment at approved hospitals. The judge emphasized that he never applied for a plot as a judge of the Supreme Court or the chief justice of the Balochistan High Court, but was offered one which he declined to accept.

He also refused to accept Prohibited Bore (PB) weapons offered to him by the Ministry of Interior in 2019.

Justice Isa’s statement also clarified that his wife is not dependent on him and files her own income tax returns in the United Kingdom and Pakistan.

