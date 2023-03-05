PM, Qatari emir talk ways to enhance ties in investment, economy

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday arrived in Qatar on a two-day official visit, where he is scheduled to participate in the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDCs).

The conference, being held from March 5-9, will consider steps for accelerating sustainable development in the LDCs, helping them progress on the road to prosperity.

The prime minister will address the conference on Monday, the PM Office said in a press release.

Following his arrival in the Qatari capital, the PM met with the emir of Qatar and discussed broader issues of mutual interest.

In the meeting, the two leaders discussed ways to further increase cooperation in other sectors, including investment and economy.

Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani appreciated the efforts of Pakistani workers in the development of Qatar. He also lauded the outstanding performance of the Pakistani security officials at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

PM Sharif invited Sheikh Tamim to visit Pakistan, which was accepted.

Meeting with Qatar Investment Authority

The PM also met with the chief executive officer of the Qatar Investment Authority, who expressed keen interest in investing in LNG power plants, airports and solar power parks in Pakistan.

The premier also invited Qatari investors to benefit from the investment-friendly policies of his government.

During the meeting, progress on various investment proposals in various sectors of Pakistan’s economy was also discussed.

Investment opportunities in Pakistan’s energy and infrastructure sectors were highlighted.

The CEO of Qatar Investment Authority, Mr Mansoor Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Mr Al-Mahmoud also agreed with the prime minister regarding the importance of bilateral trade and investment between Qatar and Pakistan, and expressed his desire to strengthen bilateral economic relations.

PM Sharif thanked Mr Al-Mahmoud for his interest in enhancing cooperation with Pakistan in the economic sector. The two countries look forward to working together to strengthen their economic ties and further diversify them in the future in line with Qatar’s Vision 2030.

Moreover, the prime minister will also attend a reception hosted by the emir of Qatar in the honor of heads of states and governments.

In Doha, PM Sharif will hold bilateral meetings and interactions with participating leaders and heads of delegation on the sidelines of the conference.

UN conference

At the conference, the leaders will mobilize additional international support measures and action in favor of LDCs and agree on a renewed partnership between LDCs and their development partners.

Pakistan has been playing a leading role at UN platforms to amplify the collective voice of the Global South to promote sustainable development worldwide.

During 2022, in its capacity as Chair of the Group of 77 and China, Pakistan actively supported the efforts of the LDC Chair and Qatar in securing the adoption of the Doha Program of Action for the Least Developed Countries by consensus and its endorsement by the UN General Assembly.

“The prime minister’s participation in the Conference will signify Pakistan’s support and solidarity with the Least Developed Countries, in their quest for social progress and economic prosperity,” it was added.

The spokesperson further said that Pakistan supported reinvigorated global partnerships based on effective means of implementation, including within the framework of South-South Cooperation, to pursue the UN 2030 Development Agenda and the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).