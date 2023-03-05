PM arrives in Doha to participate in UN conference on LDCs

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday arrived in Qatar on a two-day official visit where he would participate in the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDCs).

The conference, held from 5-9 March, will consider steps for accelerating sustainable development in the LDCs, helping them progress on the road to prosperity. The prime minister will address the conference on March 6, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister will also attend a reception hosted by the Amir of Qatar in the honour of heads of state and governments.

In Doha, the prime minister will hold bilateral meetings and interactions with participating leaders and heads of delegation on the sidelines of the conference.

At the conference, the leaders will mobilize additional international support measures and action in favour of LDCs and agree on a renewed partnership between LDCs and their development partners.

Pakistan has been playing a leading role at UN platforms to amplify the collective voice of the Global South to promote sustainable development worldwide.

During 2022, in its capacity as Chair of the Group of 77 and China, Pakistan actively supported the efforts of the LDC Chair and Qatar in securing the adoption of the Doha Programme of Action for the Least Developed Countries by consensus and its endorsement by the UN General Assembly.

“The prime minister’s participation in the Conference will signify Pakistan’s support and solidarity with the Least Developed Countries, in their quest for social progress and economic prosperity,” it was added.

The spokesperson further said that Pakistan supported reinvigorated global partnerships based on effective means of implementation, including within the framework of South-South Cooperation, to pursue the UN 2030 Development Agenda and the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).