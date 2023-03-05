Experts demand laws for minorities protection, halt to forced conversions

The Peoples Commission for Minorities Rights (PCMR) and Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) held a Peoples Assembly on ‘Minorities Rights: Safeguards and Policy Actions’ that thoroughly discussed the draft bill for establishing a National Commission for Minorities, and Prohibition of Forced Conversion Bill, 2021.

Former minister Ijaz Alam Augustine, and former MPAs Tariq Gill and Shehzad Ilahi also took part in the proceedings.

The minority legislators pledged to fully support the bills for setting up the minority rights commission and criminalizing forced faith conversions in the legislative assembly, according to a press release.

A working group led by Justice (retd) Nasira Javed Iqbal, Peter Jacob, Justice (retd) Mehta Kailash Nath Kohli, Advocate Saroop Ijaz, Dr Riaz Sheikh, Dr AH Nayyar, Rubina Feroze Bhatti, Fatima Atif, Lubna Jarar, and Maria Iqbal Tarana presented a review of the draft bills.

Former Punjab minister Augustine lamented that the progressive laws dealing with child marriage and forced faith conversions are prevented by religious groups and bureaucracy.

Any improvement in human rights situation is only possible if human rights violations are adequately addressed.

Former MPA Shehzad Ilahi said the legislators and standing committees need to consider all bills that can contribute to improving the situation of women rights and minorities’ rights.

Former MPA Tariq Gill said the stakeholders need to make joint efforts, and press legislators to introduce policy actions to address outstanding issues that minorities face.

Dr Riaz Sheikh said a bill against forced conversions must be considered by the legislatures, and marriages and conversions of girls below 18 years of age should be banned to protect their childhood from abuse and child rights.

Justice Kohli said religious groups are increasing their influence in education fields and legislative assemblies. He added that child marriage has to be prevented to fix a legal marriageable age at 18 years for both girls and boys, and a bill to criminalize forced conversions should be a priority of the federal and provincial governments as religious groups are involved in this practice, and they get away with their crimes, which is injustice.

Dr Nayyar said human rights institutions protecting minorities rights is imperative to strengthen laws and policies that affect religious minorities.

Peter Jacob welcomed the bill introduced by the government, and proposed that the body be called National Commission for Minorities Rights so that it does not seem to be a religious institution.

He shared data regarding questionable conversions involving girls/women from minority communities, which revealed that at least 124 incidents in 2022 were reported in Pakistan, including 81 Hindu, 42 Christian, and one Sikh.

Around, 66% of cases were reported in Sindh, followed by 40% in Punjab, and one case each in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The PCMR welcomed the long-awaited National Commission for Minorities Bill, 2023 tabled in the National Assembly.

After examining the bill, it said, it would like to offer some suggestions to make improvements.

Firstly, the bill to establish a minority rights body should be called National Commission for Minorities Rights (NCMR) to make the perspective clear.

Secondly, it ought to be a human rights institution rather than a religious minority’s parallel of any other state institution.

Thirdly, the representation of ‘minorities’ in the composition part (Section 3(3)) of the National Commission for Minorities Bill is in conflict with the definition of minorities mentioned in Article 260 3(b) of the Constitution.

Hence, it proposed that while including the diversity of religious groups, its composition should enable respect and realization of human rights, therefore, it must reduce government representation and influence as well as reduce the religious divide or cancel the possibility to promote favorites among minorities or neglect others.

The Ahmadi representation has been missed out entirely, it should not be presumed that Ahmadis do not need representation or will not be willing to join this body.

Fourthly, the term ‘convener’ is not defined in the definition part, and it lacks the mention of international laws in the definition of ‘human rights’ mentioned in Section 2(e). Therefore, it is in conflict with the law and National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR).

Fifthly, the term ‘Muslims’ should be replaced with human rights experts from civil society. However, the appointments to the minority rights body should be through parliament rather than a selection committee, and it should present an annual report to the parliament rather than the president.