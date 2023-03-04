Punjab cabinet okays wheat procurement policy for 2023-24

Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi presided over the 8th Cabinet meeting in Lahore on Saturday and approved the wheat procurement policy for 2023-24

Under the policy, the Punjab government will purchase 3.5 million metric tons of wheat, and 395 centers will be set up to purchase wheat across the province.

Free Metro for students

It was also decided in the meeting that students will be provided free travel facilities on the Metro bus and Orange Line train services.

CM Naqvi also sought a plan from the transport department to start Metro buses at 6am in order to facilitate laborers.

The cabinet also approved the auditor general of Pakistan’s three-year audit report on Punjab.

It further decided to promote merit in the province and eliminate the culture of nepotism and favoritism.