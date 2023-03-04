3D animated ‘Allahyar and the 100 Flowers of God’ to release on June 2

Allahyar and the 100 Flowers of God, a 3D animated film, is all set to release on June 2. The action-thriller encompasses sci-fi, adventurism, and will be the first Pakistani stereoscopic 3D film.

The film has been produced by 3rd World Studio, Islamabad.

Allahyar and the 100 Flowers of God is a sequel to Allahyar and the Legend of Markhor, which was released back in 2018.

The story follows Allahyar, a young boy from the northern areas of Pakistan, who along with his best friend Hero (Chakor), travels to a new world in order to rescue his father from a race of ruthless, tree/wood-poaching robots.

The film talks about climate change, clean renewable energy and stresses the importance of trees and forests for a green future. It equally touches other key issues like social inequality, injustice and the value of friendship and unity.

The movie features a star voice-over cast, including Humayun Saeed, Ali Zafar, Iqra Aziz, Meera, Bushra Ansari, Nadia Jamil, Anum Zaidi, Azlan Uzair, and Azfar Jafri, whereas Ali Zafar, Ali Noor, Sanam Marvi, Bushra Ansari and Grehen, the Band have provided vocals for the film.

Uzair Zaheer Khan, the writer, director and producer of the film, said in a press statement; “Alhamdulillah” we’ve taken this film to the next level, from entertainment value, visual appeal and storytelling to production quality, we hope that the audiences will love this animated work of art more than our last film.“

Nadeem Mandviwalla, the executive producer and distributor for AY100FOG stated: “We at Mandviwalla Entertainment have always tried to bring to the audience films which are unique and have a distinctive entertainment value for cinema-lovers. It is surely going to be a great pride for us to distribute and release the first 3D film of Pakistan.”

The teaser for the film was launched around a week ago.