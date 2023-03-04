‘Disgruntled’ Hamza Shehbaz set to return next week: Sources

Disgruntled senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Hamza Shehbaz is scheduled to return to the country next week, SAMAA TV sources said.

However, it has not yet been decided whether Hamza and his cousin, Maryam Nawaz, will run the party’s election campaign together for the upcoming general elections in Punjab.

PML-N sources told SAMAA TV that former chief minister Hamza Shehbaz will return before March 10.

Differences with party leadership

The former chief minister had flown to US in protest against some decisions of the party leadership, and since then was away from politics.

Also Read: Questions over Hamza Shahbaz’s future as PTI claims victory

Hamza will be returning to Pakistan after staying in the US for about two and a half months.

Party sources also said Hamza Shehbaz may be assigned some important responsibilities upon his return to the country.

Stint as Punjab chief minister

Hamza Shehbaz took oath as the Punjab chief minister on April 30, 2022 and served till July 26, 2022, including a trustee role from July 22.

Hamza, a son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, had been a member of the Punjab Assembly from August 2018 till January 2023 and previously, a member of the National Assembly from June 2008 to May 2018.

See also: Nawaz, Shehbaz have saved country every time it passed through crises: Maryam