Lt Gen (rtd) Nazir Ahmed appointed NAB chairman

The federal government on Saturday appointed Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmed Butt as the new chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) with immediate effect.

Gen Nazir has been appointed after a mutual agreement between the prime minister and the leader of the opposition.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Raja Riaz in Lahore, and consulted on the appointment of the new chairman of the anti-graft watchdog.

They are said to have discussed various names for the post.

The meeting on Saturday concluded with an agreement on the name of Gen Nazir.

Sources claimed the prime minister and opposition leader held more than two sittings on the NAB chairman’s appointment.

PM Sharif and Raja Riaz also discussed the current political situation and other issues of mutual interest. Important legal and constitutional issues were also discussed.

The federal cabinet approved the Ministry of Law and Justice’s summary on the appointment through circulation.

The post of the NAB chairman was vacant since the resignation of Aftab Sultan.

Who is Nazir Ahmed Butt?

Nazir Ahmed Butt (HI) was commissioned in the 40 Frontier Force Regiment, Pakistan Army in 1983. He previously served as the 30th president of the National Defence University (NDU) in 2016.

Military attaché in the U.S.

Nazir Butt also served as Pakistan’s military attaché in the U.S., and military secretary to the prime minister of Pakistan. He graduated from the Command and Staff College, and the NDU.

Corps Commander Peshawar

He was appointed as commander of the XI Corps (Peshawar Corps) in December 2016. Prior to that, he served as commander of the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) in addition to commanding an infantry division in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

GHQ Posting and Waziristan

Butt was promoted to lieutenant general in 2014 and was subsequently appointed as inspector general of Communications and Information Technology at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

Before retiring from the service in 2018, he also commanded a military formation in South Waziristan as a major general.