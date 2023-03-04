Videos » Black & White With Hassan Nisar Imran Khan Big Offer PMLN before Election 2023 | Black and White With Hassan Nisar | SAMAA TV Imran Khan Big Offer PMLN before Election 2023 | Black and White With Hassan Nisar | SAMAA TV Mar 04, 2023 Imran Khan Big Offer PMLN before Election 2023 | Black and White With Hassan Nisar | SAMAA TV Recommended Pakistan-US counterterrorism dialogue to start next week Journalist Kamran Shahid’s directorial debut Huye Tum Ajnabee releases title track US Open, USTA back Djokovic’s bid to enter US despite unvaccinated status Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Yasir Hussain’s banter with Nida Yasir steals the show at Ushna Shah’s wedding WATCH: French model bizarre intro at Miss Universe leaves internet in splits Six TTP terrorists including prominent commander killed in Afghanistan IED blast